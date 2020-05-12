1  of  76
Fairport community celebrates local WWII veteran ‘Harmonica Pete’ DuPre’s 97th birthday

by: WROC Staff

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Local World War II veteran “Harmonica Pete” DuPre received an outpouring of support from the Fairport community Tuesday for his 97th birthday.

Harmonica Pete is a local legend. Last November he played the National Anthem at Madison Square Garden for the NBA’s Hoops for Troops night.

In June, Dupre told News 8 that he started playing the harmonica when he was a kid and participated in the school harmonica band when he was ten years old. 

It was a way for him to meet other children during the depression and it’s now become a way for him to touch other vets and those enlisted in an inspiring way. 

In 2018, Dupre spent his Veterans Day in France for the Armistice Day ceremonies, but took some time to play a little tune for folks at the Rochester Airport when he got off the plane.

He also performed last year at an NFL game before the Minnesota Vikings took on the Oakland Raiders.

Dupre’s rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” caught the attention of Vikings QB Kirk Cousins:

Here’s to “Harmonica Pete,” a local veteran spreading joy throughout the nation.

