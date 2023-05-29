ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the most popular arts festivals in New York State returns Friday with art, food, music, and more!

A community favorite, Fairport Canal Days, sets sail June 2-4 for its 46th year of festivities.

Canal Days will feature various food vendors, artisans, music, and merchants, along with special events throughout the duration of the festival.

Chicken BBQ

The Chicken BBQ will kick things off Friday, June 2, from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at the Fairport Junction Festival Site (Liftbridge Lane East). This night of food, live music, and fun marks the start of Canal Days each year.

Fairport Canal Nights

The ninth annual Fairport Canal Nights is back Friday, June 2, 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., and Saturday, June 3, 7 – 11 p.m., focusing on entertainment with food vendors open throughout the evening and wine and beer offered to enjoy on-site. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online, or get them at the door.

Duck Race

The Duck Race will be held on Sunday, June 4, at 3 p.m. on the Fairport Life Bridge. All proceeds from The Duck Race benefit the FPMA Beautification Fund to provide enhancements to the Fairport community and public art initiatives. Each ticket is a chance to win up to $1,000 and can be purchased every Saturday at the Fairport Farmers Market May 6-27 or onsite at Fairport Canal Days.

For more information, visit Fairport Canal Days here.