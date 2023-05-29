ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the most popular arts festivals in New York State returns Friday with art, food, music, and more!
A community favorite, Fairport Canal Days, sets sail June 2-4 for its 46th year of festivities.
Canal Days will feature various food vendors, artisans, music, and merchants, along with special events throughout the duration of the festival.
Chicken BBQ
- The Chicken BBQ will kick things off Friday, June 2, from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at the Fairport Junction Festival Site (Liftbridge Lane East). This night of food, live music, and fun marks the start of Canal Days each year.
Fairport Canal Nights
- The ninth annual Fairport Canal Nights is back Friday, June 2, 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., and Saturday, June 3, 7 – 11 p.m., focusing on entertainment with food vendors open throughout the evening and wine and beer offered to enjoy on-site. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online, or get them at the door.
Duck Race
- The Duck Race will be held on Sunday, June 4, at 3 p.m. on the Fairport Life Bridge. All proceeds from The Duck Race benefit the FPMA Beautification Fund to provide enhancements to the Fairport community and public art initiatives. Each ticket is a chance to win up to $1,000 and can be purchased every Saturday at the Fairport Farmers Market May 6-27 or onsite at Fairport Canal Days.
For more information, visit Fairport Canal Days here.