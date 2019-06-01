Fairport Canal Days in its 43rd year Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FAIRPORT, NY (WROC-TV) - With over 200 vendors, live music and plenty of scenery, this spot in Fairport is the perfect place to host Canal Days, now in its 43rd year.

"It's been a lot of fun, we've had a great crowd this year, it's been packed," says Nicole Leone, working the identification table at the event.

"Ah, the Fairport Canal Days is great, it's a staple of the town," adds festival goer Adam Crandall

Caught up in the excitement and architecture, Teresa Quibell "I think it's amazing! I love this area, I love the bridge."

And about that bridge...this vital artery to the fun will be closed next year.

"Well, the only way we knew to get across to the action was this bridge," says Amanda Darling.

"I'm not really sure what the plans are to route people through the village," says one concerned festival lover.

"We might have to re-route, re-do how we lay out the festival," adds Leone.

But as one astute 11-year old points out, "I think it'll be harder with the traffic, but there are more bridges."

And how much will the projected bridge closure affect the fest?

"Not at all." says Police Chief Sam Farina." We look at it as an opportunity for great things to come. We're going to use that to our advantage."

Farina says the town is already in the planning stages of finding a solution to that.

"We're going to encourage people to still come out, it's going to be great. It's not going to interfere with the festival whatsoever."

The bridge will be closed for an upgrade and replacement for next year, so plan on a bit of a re-route for Canal Days 2020, but everything back to normal, with a better bridge, for 2021.