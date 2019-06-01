Fairport Canal Days 2019

Fairport Canal Days is in its 43rd year and has over 200 vendors, live music, and plenty of family-fun activity. For village residents and people traveling to the area to check out the festival, it was a feast for the eye and the stomach.

“I love it because it’s a great event with a lot of music, it’s great for family and just a great day to walk around and enjoy what Rochester and Fairport has to offer,” Alexandra Barbato said.

One vendor said festivals like Canal Days are the best for foot traffic and selling small-town style.

“We have such a great community come out to these events, and everybody’s looking for something local, so this is a great place to show it off,” Matt Maxon said.

