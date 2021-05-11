Fairport businesses await lift bridge reopening as summer approaches

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — As the weather warms up, business owners near the Fairport Lift Bridge say they won’t be getting the same walk-through traffic due to construction delays.

The Department of Transportation says crews work on the bridge 7 days a week – in two shifts – and expect it to open in mid-June. The bridge was initially set to open in November of last year, but construction was delayed. The DOT said supply issues were to blame.

Business Owner Doug Sharp says while the constant delays can be frustrating, he remains hopeful

“We’re certainly super excited to get it opened back up,” Sharp said, “there’s no doubt about that, to see that traffic flowing through. And could there be more traffic in our stores because of it? Yes there always could be.”

The bridge has been closed since September, 2019.