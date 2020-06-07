Fairport Brewing Company employee on leave after taking down BLM signs, town discourages posting signage

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Project Air is a local art series by Alexa Guzman that aims to spread awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement through art.

The art has been posted and shared around the community, including in Fairport. However, on Saturday, the artwork was torn down and one onlooker saw, and recorded the whole thing.

“I whipped out my phone, I took a video fo them tearing down the artwork and I took photos of them,” Claudia Steblen said. She then went to social media and as the posts began to gain traction, one of the men in the video was identified as an employee with Fairport Brewing Company.

“I was saddened but I can’t say I was surprised,” Guzman said after learning her artwork was torn down.

The brewery released a statement saying the company stands with Black Lives Matter and the employee was put on administrative leave.

The removal was not done at FBC’s direction nor was owner Tim Garman involved. The emplyee who undertook the removal has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately and is no longer working at FCB.

“They can tear it down, they can try to silence us, but it’s not going to work,” Fairport resident Maddy Waldock said during a Black Lives Matter in Fairport on Sunday.

The Village of Fairport then responded with a Facebook post asking community members not to put signage on public property and taking them down is the responsibility of the town, not community members.

“It was an unfortunate circumstance, but unfortunately for them, it’s creating the discourse that this project was designed to create,” Guzman said.