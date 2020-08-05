Fairport bars fear they won’t recover

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bars in Fairport reached out to News 8 saying they’re losing their livelihoods. The struggle to make ends meet in the Village is getting worse, business-owners tell us, and some are even closing their doors. At the Landing Bar & Grille in Fairport, the owner says he’s watching neighboring businesses face more closings — and he calls it sad and disturbing.

John Pierri says it’s been very difficult in Fairport for his bar and restaurant, alongside other businesses.

“It’s been a struggle for a lot of businesses here and there are a number of businesses that have been closed and we’re not sure that they’re gonna open,” Pierri said Wednesday.

He feels the rules should be adjusted for businesses in the Rochester area instead of being grouped into New York as a whole.

“The list just keeps going on and on about businesses not being able to make it that do not want to put up with the rules and the mandates that we have to follow because they change quite a bid and they change without notice.”

Neighboring businesses like Donnelly’s announced in June they are suspending operations because of COVID-19.

Pierri says he’s worried about the hospitality industry surviving here. “It’s very disturbing because I know most of these owners and we have a niche here in Fairport. These businesses have been around for a long time and it disturbs me that we may not have these places anymore and what’s our village gonna look like when this is over with?”