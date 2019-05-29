Faculty member at Greece Central on administrative leave following arrest

Greece Central School District has placed a faculty member of Greece Odyssey High School on administrative leave following the arrest of that faculty member.

The District says they were made aware of an incident that occurred between a faculty member and a student at Greece Odyssey Tuesday morning. The faculty member was placed on administrative leave from his responsibilities as Greece Police investigated.

According to Greece Police, they received harassment allegations against Donald Scanzaroli, 63, from a student at the Odyssey Academy. Scanzaroli is a teacher at Greece Odyssey. Police have charged Scanzaroli with a harassment violation. He turned himself in and was arraigned Wednesday.

The District says they will continue to follow its regular human resources protocol with respect to this matter and will not provide further comment.