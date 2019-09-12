Diocese of Rochester files for bankruptcy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester has filed for bankruptcy.

This follows a flurry of lawsuits against the organization, mostly sexual assault cases, that were filed following the enactment of the Child Victims Act.

The Child Victims Act, which went into effect on August 14, extended the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases for one year.

Rochester’s Diocese is the first to file bankruptcy in our state, and the 20th to do so in the nation.

The Diocese of Rochester represents 86 parishes in 12 counties.

The Diocese of Rochester has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows an organization to function while it works to pay its debts. According to US Courts:

This chapter of the Bankruptcy Code generally provides for reorganization, usually involving a corporation or partnership. A chapter 11 debtor usually proposes a plan of reorganization to keep its business alive and pay creditors over time. People in business or individuals can also seek relief in chapter 11.

