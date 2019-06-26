Facial recognition heading to airport, despite concerns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Facial recognition technology is coming to the Greater Rochester International Airport and some say it will discriminate against people while others say it is needed to stay safe.

According to director Andy Moore, existing cameras and some new cameras will be equipped with this technology.

“You have it on your iPhone,” Moore said. “You have it on your tablets, stadiums, airports, arenas.” The cameras will compare your face to a federal terrorism watch list.

The @ROCAirport will begin using facial recognition cameras by the end of this year — do you support this idea? — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) June 26, 2019

“I don’t find it as an infringement,” said Wendy Brown while waiting for her mother to get off a plane. “I think it’s new technology that would help us.”

“Doesn’t bother me,” said Larry Pierce as he got off a plane from Atlanta after a stay in North Carolina. “You get scanned everywhere you go.”

According to the Genesee Valley chapter of New York’s Civil Liberties Union, people should care.

“Perhaps you look like someone on that list, but it isn’t you,” said regional director Iman Abid, “You are now going to be in trouble. We have this presumption that you are now guilty before being proven innocent.”

Abid cites studies that show these scans do fine for white males, but the system has difficulties for people with darker skin, facial hair and other features.

Moore insists that this system will be solely focused on those on the federal terrorism watch list and none of the information will be used for sale or any other purpose other than the safety of those flying in and out of the airport.