Extreme heat raises safety concerns for Webster Xtreme softball tournament

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a huge softball tournament in Webster this weekend but the extreme heat is concerning for players.

They are taking major precautions to make sure all athletes are hydrated and can find some relief in the heat. Jon Kleaka, The president of WAA Girls Softball, says they are doing things like limiting game times and ensuring proper rest for everyone on the field.

“Hydration is key but we also worked with the umpires and the parks watching the heat index, and we’ve actually limited all the games which were an hour and 20 minutes, we knocked them all down to an hour. So that gives an hour rest for each team to rest in the shade and get hydrated again,” said Kleaka.

There are also giant mist fans this year to keep everyone cool as the temperatures and the humidity rise.