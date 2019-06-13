Extraordinary People: Young mother with cancer to participate in Relay for Life

This weekend hundreds will take part in the annual Relay for Life raising money for cancer research. Among them is a young mother who has metastatic thyroid cancer.



It was supposed to be the time of her life. Melissa Sciortino was eight months pregnant when she got the news nobody wants to hear.

“It was Tuesday morning, February 18, which is oddly my mother’s birthday, and the doctor called me on the telephone, right after the workday and said, ‘you know the results came back and you tested positive for thyroid cancer’,” said Sciortino.

She immediately thought about her baby.

“I was concerned that something was wrong with her. She came out completely healthy on March 10 and then a week later on March 17, I had my thyroid surgery,” she said.

Since then the cancer has spread.

“I have active cancer. I have malignant cells in both of my lungs,” said Sciortino.

She can’t control her diagnosis, but she can control her outlook.

“I’d rather just live positively and I’d like to show people that you can live successfully while having metastatic cancer,” said Sciortino.

She said she’s always loved life and her daughter’s name reflects that.

“I wanted to name her Isabella Vita, and the significance behind that is ‘it’s a beautiful life’. Watching her grow with this different outlook on life, it helps me relax and it helps me show her how she can live positively,” said Sciortino. “We are given these timelines but what you are going to do during that time is what makes the most difference.”

Sciortino hopes by being involved in organizations like the American Cancer Society she will help make a difference in the fight against cancer.

She will be speaking at the Relay for Life event on Saturday before the Luminary Ceremony.

