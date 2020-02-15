Extra immigration patrols could be coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In another move in the immigration battle, the Trump administration announcing more than 100 customs and border protection officers are being deployed throughout the country, targeting sanctuary cities like Rochester.

The move comes after criminal justice reform laws caused thousands to be released from jails across the state, which according to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) includes illegal immigrants and they say more resources are needed to prevent potential crimes.

The extra patrols are a matter of security according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Matthew Albence who said;

“When sanctuary cities release these criminals back to the street, it increases the occurrence of preventable crimes, and more importantly, preventable victims…our officers are forced to make at-large arrests of criminal aliens who have been released into communities. this effort requires a significant amount of additional time and resources,” Matthew Albence, acting director, ICE.

A needed measure to keep the law, according to Monroe County Republican Committee chair Bill Napier.

“Those who find themselves in the country in a different way, there are ways to sit there and the country needs to deal with that and I think that the president and the administration are taking the steps necessary to do that,” said Bill Napier.

The deployment of border agents with tactical training to cities is unusual, leaders with major cities are pushing back saying that this could have huge negative impacts on the communities immigrants are in.

”If anyone thinks they can come here to our city and terrorize our residents into the shadows, let me say this, they’ve got another thing coming,” said Lori Lightfoot, Chicago mayor.

And New York mayor Bill De Blasio tweeted, “sending swat teams trained for rural border areas into our densely-populated streets is a formula for disaster that won’t make our city any safer.”

The extra border patrol agents will be in sanctuary cities from February to May. They will work with ice agents making arrests and during deportation operations.