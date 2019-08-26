Explosion that destroyed Rochester home was caused intentionally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters have determined that an explosion that destroyed a Rochester home last week was caused intentionally by the former homeowner.

The home, located at 64 Illinois Street, exploded around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21. The former homeowner, Randal Jackson was found dead in the basement.

Investigators with the Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Gas & Electric say the regulator on the gas service line inside the house had been removed allowing gas to freely flow into the home. They also say the vent pipes had been stuffed with paper towels to prevent any gas from escaping.

Jackson’s dog was found tethered behind a detached garage in what appears to be an effort to protect it from harm in the explosion. The dog was turned over to a friend of Mr. Jackson.

Public records show Jackson had defaulted on his mortgage and the home was auctioned off on August 14. The family that bought the home says they will be donating the money to charity.

The exact cause of Jackson’s death is still under investigation by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office