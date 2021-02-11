Explosion, fire brings Hazmat response in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A small explosion rocked a business complex on Buffalo Road in Rochester Thursday.

Fire crews responded around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Firefighters say the sprinkler system was set off, which helped contain the fire to a single room.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, it took about 4 hours to put out the fire “because of the size of the building, the presence of large amounts of chemicals, and water supply issues.”

It’s still not known what caused the initial explosion.