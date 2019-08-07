Explosion causes significant damage at Rochester Precision Optics

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta Fire District is investigating an explosion that happened at Rochester Precision Optics.

Firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at the company, which is located on John Street, just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived they were told by employees who had evacuated the building that an explosion had taken place inside.

Hazmat teams say significant damage was done to the room where the explosion occurred but the rest of the building is intact.

A number of employees were inside the building at the time of the incident and one was evaluated by an ambulance crew and released. No one else was hurt.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.