ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Every year, we’re treated to the astronomical phenomena of meteor showers a handful of times. Most aren’t that great, but one that, more often than not, puts on a strong performance year in and year out is the Perseids which happen every year around mid-August.

Like most meteor showers, the Perseids originate from a comet. This particular comet is around 16 miles in diameter and is known as the Swift-Tuttle Comet, named after the two different astronomers who both independently discovered the comet days apart in 1862. The last time the comet was visible from Earth was in 1995, and it won’t be seen again until 2126 since it has an approximate orbit of 133 years!

You might be asking yourself now: “If the comet won’t be near Earth again for over 100 years, how does the meteor shower happen every year?”

Well, it’s because while we don’t pass the comet every year Earth in its orbit around the sun passes through, or near enough, the path of the comet’s orbit. As the comet travels through space, gas, dust, and small chunks of ice and rock break off and get spewed into space. When this happens, these fragments become known as meteoroids.

As Earth travels through this area of debris, or again meteoroids, these pieces get rocketed into the atmosphere and begin to burn up. As they burn up, how they’re classified changes from a meteoroid to a meteor as they streak across the sky. Due to the high concentration of meteoroids from Swift-Tuttle, this is often the biggest shower of the year.

While it may seem odd, it’s not called the Swift-Tuttle meteor shower; traditionally, the showers get their names from their apparent position to constellations in the night sky. In this case, the shower appears to originate near the constellation of Perseus. In more ancient times, it appeared nearer to the middle of the constellation, but as the orbits of the planets, the sun, and our position in the galaxy shifted, the shower now appears between the constellations of Perseus and Cassiopeia.

Working in our favor this year will be the moon. Since it will be in the late stages of its cycle, a waning crescent near 10-15% illuminated during the peak between August 12 and 13, and you should be able to see most of the meteors in the sky. As always, what might not work in our favor here in Western New York is the weather. We’ll need clear skies to be able to view the peak, so fingers crossed the forecast lines up just the right way.

These are some other tips from Tony Rice, a Solar System Ambassador with NASA, on how to maximize the number of meteors you’re able to see: