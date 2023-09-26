ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local athletic trainers and brain injury experts announced a public conference Wednesday that will invite those involved in youth sports to learn more about concussions and changing research in prevention and treatment.

Ian Hurlburt, an athletic trainer at Rochester Regional Health, joins News 8 at Sunrise for an interview encouraging educators, nurses, coaches, athletic trainers, students, parents, and guardians to attend.

Wednesday’s event will center around the Concussion Outreach Prevention & Education program, also known as COPE.

COPE was designed by the Brain Injury Association of New York State (BIANYS) and the New York State Athletic Trainers’ Association (NYSATA) and focuses on ways to create a plan for a successful return of a concussed student back to youth sports and the classroom, as well as many ways to prevent concussions.

The COPE seminar will be Wednesday, September 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Rochester Regional Health’s Riedman Training Center, Building C: 100 Kings Highway S, Rochester, NY 14617.