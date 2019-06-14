Experts expect drop in gas prices for summer 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Good new for those who are planning on doing some traveling this summer.

Experts are expecting gas prices to drop this summer.

According to AAA the national average for regular gas currently stands at $2.75 a gallon. That's 17 cents lower than this year's high in early May.

Gas prices have been falling steadily for several weeks now.

One analyst said drivers in the United States could be paying less than $2.25 in the next few months.

