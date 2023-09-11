ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month and this week health professionals are discussing the importance of keeping the conversation about resources, both for individuals and support members, advancing. Sunday also marked the start of Suicide Prevention Week, aiming to bring to light a dark topic which is typically difficult to address.

Dr. Ken Conner is a clinical psychologist who serves as a professor of Emergency Medicine and Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center. He explains the urgency of the matter.

“The 2022 suicide rates were recently released and we are seeing the highest suicide rates that we’ve ever seen now and so there is significant concern about risk,” Dr. Conner says.

While the overall subject of mental health has become more accepted over the past decade or so, suicide is still socially considered a more ‘taboo’ subject. Experts point to understanding what that means as a first step.

“There’s a whole range going from passive suicidal thoughts around kind of just wishing you weren’t here, like it was easier if you were gone all the way up through being active and having a plan and the means to do it,’ says Matt Drury, Program Coordinator with Rochester Regional Health’s Genesee Behavioral Health Center.

Drury runs the Personalized Recovery Oriented Services, or PROS. When it comes to recommendations for loved ones looking to support someone, he explains the best approach is often being intentional and honest.

“A lot of times people are like fearful that asking a friend or a loved one about suicide will like speak it into existance where people will act on it but really a lot of the times people are really relieved when they get asked about that just direct question – are you thinking about hurting yourself, or are you thinking about ending your life?” Drury says.

“Just being direct , being upfront and noticing if there is any sort of changes that might point toward change in their mood or an increase in depression,” he adds.

A big resource is the 988 hotline, esentially the 911 for suicide or mental health inquries. It is available 24/7 and is staffed with trained professionals.

“Somebody can call 988 and its just a phone call. It’s not a committment…it’s not anything more than making a call and exploring what the other person might have to offer or to say,” Dr. Conner says.

The National Suicide Prevention Center is using #Bethe1to for social media posts to engage in furthering the conversation. If you or a loved one you know may be experiencing a mental health crisis, or are looking for direction, call 988 for immediate help.

— Resources in Monroe County —

— MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES: https://www.monroecounty.gov/mh

— PARTNERS FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION: https://suicidepreventioncoalition.org/about/

— NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS ROCHESTER: https://www.namiroc.org/