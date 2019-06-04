Expect road closures for J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge in Rochester

The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is taking place Tuesday night at Frontier Field in Rochester.

The race starts at 7 p.m., rain or shine, and around 8,000 runners are expected to participate

There will be road closures due to the event.

ROADS THAT WILL CLOSE AT 5 P.M.: Morrie Silver Way from Oak Street to Verona Street Plymouth Avenue N from Morrie Silver to the Inner Loop (next to MCC Lot)

Note: Morrie Silver Way will remain closed for run/walkers ﬁnish area until 10:00 p.m.

ROADS THAT WILL CLOSE AT 6:15 P.M. AND REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL RUN/WALKERS PASS: Plymouth Avenue N to Main Street, Main Street to State Street, State Street to Allen Street, Inner Loop east and westbound, Scio Street to Main Street, Main Street from Scio to the Inner Loop (one lane closure) State Street from the Inner Loop to Morrie Silver Way.

