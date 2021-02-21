Exotic plant shop opens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A new plant shop opened in Rochester on Saturday morning. Stem Rochester is the area’s first rare and exotic plant shop. Its grand opening was a thrill for many plant enthusiasts.

The owners said plants are the perfect way to beat the winter blues.

“I think it helps you keep your mind off of being isolated, especially for people who haven’t left the house,” Kerynn Laraby said. “It gives them something to care for, something to research, to learn.”

The shop is located on Alexander Street near Park Avenue. To learn more click here.

