Exec. Dinolfo submits bill to increase reimbursement rate for preschool special ed providers

Posted: Mar 12, 2019 01:38 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 12, 2019 06:03 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo has submitted legislation to increase reimbursement rates by 15 percent for preschool special education service providers.

It would mark the first increase in ten years.

Preschool special education is a state-mandated program which provides services to special needs children between the ages of 3 and 5.

The county legislature will take up the proposal at its meeting in April.

