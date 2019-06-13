Excellus BCBS and Operation Build Up surprise local veteran with new car

A Marine veteran with eight years of service, including time in the Gulf War, received a new car on Thursday.

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield teamed up with Operation Build Up, a local nonprofit, to surprise Marine Veteran, Jeff Rader in honor of Flag Day on Friday.

Rader’s daughters tricked him into thinking he would be driving one of them home from an eye appointment to get him to Thursday’s news conference. They contacted Operation Build Up with their dad’s story.

“It’s like all new,” said Rader. “It’s like I don’t know what to think anymore. This is too much. I can’t believe this. My daughters are so sneaky.”

Operation Build Up, a charity created by veterans for veterans, fixes up vehicles and houses for former military members in need of a boost.

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and their employees also donated more than $5,000 to Operation Build Up.