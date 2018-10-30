Ex-wife of Sodus victim, her current husband both arrested on charges unrelated to shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Timothy Dean and Charlene Childers [ + - ] Video

LYONS, NY/MOORE COUNTY, TX (WROC) - The ex-wife of one of the victims in the deadly double shooting in Sodus last week has been arrested, police say, on charges unrelated to the shooting.

Charlene Childers and her current husband Timothy Dean were both arrested on Monday. We're told Dean is being held on a charge of injury to a child. Childers was arrested in Wayne County as a fugitive from justice out of Texas.

Childers is the ex-wife of Joshua Niles, the man shot and killed last Monday on Carlton Street in Sodus. Niles' girlfriend Amber Washburn was also killed.

Dean, a former police chief in Texas, is being held in Moore County Jail in Texas. Childers is being held in Wayne County Jail.

Our sister station in Texas reports the charges stem from an incident in May. Dean had been originally arrested shortly after that incident.

The Wayne County Sheriff was unable to comment on any link between the recent arrests and the shooting of Niles and Washburn. Deputies say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Last week, friends told News 8 that Niles and Childers had been involved in a custody battle that ended with Niles getting the kids.