Mother and son okay after two-alarm fire at high-rise in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters rushed to a two-alarm fire in a high-rise apartment building early Tuesday morning.

We’re told multiple 911 calls came in shortly after 1:00 for reports of a fire inside the Hamilton apartment building on Mount Hope Avenue in Rochester.

Once inside, firefighters discovered an air conditioner on fire on the eighth floor. They say it caught fire in an apartment unit and the resident threw it into the hallway. The burning air conditioner filled the floor with smoke, also impacting some of the floors above it.

Many of those residents had to be briefly evacuated. A woman and her baby were briefly trapped in their apartment. They were treated for smoke inhalation.

We’re told the person who initially picked up and threw the burning air conditioner did suffer some minor burn injuries. No one else was injured.