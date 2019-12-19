Nursing home with sprinkler malfunction previously cited for same issue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents of Wesley Gardens in Rochester were forced to evacuate on Thursday — an 8 degree morning.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, when companies responded to the 3:37 a.m. call, they were met with large amounts of water in the lobby.

The leak came from a 2 inch sprinkler pipe on the seventh floor. The leak affected the residents on the second and seventh floor.

Currently, these patients are staying in other rooms.

If they decide to evacuate, about 35 patients — potentially more — from the most damaged floors, two and seven, will have to be moved to one of three other nursing homes that have an agreement with Wesley Gardens.

If evacuation starts, family members and friends of residents should contact Wesley Gardens at 585-241-2100 to see where they are moved to.

The responding companies stopped the leak and addressed the water removal and private companies were on scene assessing the damage to the elevator service and electrical issues.

Wesley Gardens was cited for its sprinkler systems on August 22 of this year.

According to the DOH, some of the issues included sprinkler heads were coated in debris and bundles of wires were secured to the sprinkler piping by zip-tie.

From the NYS DOH:

“1)Sprinklers shall not show signs of leakage; shall be free of corrosion, foreign materials, pain, and physical damage; and shall be installed in the correct orientation, 2) Sprinkler piping shall not be subjected to external loads by materials either resting on the pipe or hung from the pipe.”

These issues were corrected on October 1.

Wesley Gardens is a non-profit nursing home, located on Upton Park in downtown Rochester.

