Evacuation at East Avenue Commons due to hazmat situation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents of East Avenue Commons were let back into their apartments late on Wednesday after being evacuated because of a hazmat situation.

Crews were sent to the apartment building around 7:40 p.m. for a medical call. When fire crews arrived, they noticed a heavy chemical odor — causing a hazmat team to be called.

When they arrived, they declared the scene to be a level one hazmat and residents from the seventh floor were evacuated. They were allowed back in around two hours later when the hazmat was terminated.