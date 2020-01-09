1  of  2
Closings
Calvary Chapel-Webster Saint Kateri School

Evacuation at East Avenue Commons due to hazmat situation

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents of East Avenue Commons were let back into their apartments late on Wednesday after being evacuated because of a hazmat situation.

Crews were sent to the apartment building around 7:40 p.m. for a medical call. When fire crews arrived, they noticed a heavy chemical odor — causing a hazmat team to be called.

When they arrived, they declared the scene to be a level one hazmat and residents from the seventh floor were evacuated. They were allowed back in around two hours later when the hazmat was terminated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss