Nothing suspicious found after evacuation, bomb threat at Brockport High

BROCKPORT N.Y. (WROC) — Students at Brockport High School were evacuated due to a potential bomb threat Friday morning.

Officers responded to Brockport High School around 8:55 a.m. Upon arrival, officers met with school administrators who requested K9 unit assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Rochester Police Department.

Once student and staff evacuated the building, officers and K9 units swept the building and nothing suspicious was found.

“When it comes to the safety of the children, of the community, we’re going to take every threat seriously,” said Sgt. Ben Melos.

Officials wouldn’t say if the threat was made by a student.

At this time, no one is in custody in connection to the bomb threat, according to Sgt. Melos.

Hundreds of students walking out of the middle school. It looks like they’re headed back to the high school. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/cwMT55jvgn — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) November 22, 2019

The school is located at 40 Allen Street in Brockport.

Check back with us as we continue to update this developing story.