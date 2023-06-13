ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— ESL Federal Credit Union is celebrating the opening of its new location in the Beechwood neighborhood with a ribbon cutting.

The new ESL location is at 786 North Goodman Street.

ESL says this location will help underserved communities by providing access to banking and financial support.

The new branch manager is from the Beechwood neighborhood and says they are off to a fast start.

“We got off to a good start with people coming in for our soft opening, we help residents with their business and banking needs, we got a good start with that, and we hope to be in the community going forward,” says ESL Branch Manager Latoya Sneed.

Along with Sneed, the ceremony was also led by ESL President & CEO, Faheem Masood.