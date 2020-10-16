ESL Federal Credit Union on list of best medium workplaces

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ESL Federal Credit Union announced for the 10th time, the business has been named on Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine’s Best Medium Workplaces list.

ESL ranked number 61 on the list of 100 medium-sized companies (100-999 employees). ESL was also named a Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance, and a Best Workplace in New York State.

“We are thrilled to be named one of the best medium-sized workplaces for the tenth time since 2010,” President and CEO Faheem Masood said in a statement. “Amid these extraordinary times, we reaffirm our commitment to invest in our unique workplace practices. While these investments in our employee experience are important, our employees tirelessly live our core values, and are the biggest factor to what makes ESL such a great place to work and bank.”

The list considered survey feedback of more than 189,000 employees working in small- and medium-sized businesses in the U.S.