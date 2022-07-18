ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second time this year, Rochester-based ESL Federal Credit Union has made the cut as one of the best places to work according to Fortune Magazine and Great Places to Work.

The full-service financial institution came in at number 49, earning its spot from millennial employees’ ratings of the organization. ESL scored high in trust, and allowing employees to reach “their full human potential” while part of the company.

A federal credit union provides banking services comparable to national and state-wide banks, but are co-operatives created, owned, and operated by their participants.

As such, they have membership requirements based on factors like where a prospective banker lives or works.

They are considered tax-exempt, not-for-profit enterprises. Similar to a bank’s FDIC insurance, federal credit unions such as ESL are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

“As always, we are grateful and humbled to be recognized on another Great Place to Work list. It’s especially meaningful to be recognized as a great workplace for millennials at this time,” President and CEO Faheem Masood said. “By 2025, it is estimated that 75% of the workforce will be millennials. Whether it’s because of our inclusive culture, our benefits, our expansive learning and development opportunities, or all of the above, it’s gratifying to know that the many millennials who work at ESL today find their experience here to be a very positive and rewarding one.”

The Rochester-based financial institution, headquartered at 225 Chestnut Street, employs over 900 people in the Greater Rochester area according to representatives from the company.

This is the fourth time since 2017 that the organization has appeared on the Great Places to Work list.

ESL shows up a few spots down from another local business, First American Equipment Finance in Victor. The equipment financing company is among the largest in the nation, and came in at number 39.

To bank with ESL, members must live in one of the following counties, among a few other minor stipulations: Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming, or Yates.

ESL is currently hiring for several positions, from banking to marketing to database administration. For more information or to submit an application, visit www.esl.org/careers