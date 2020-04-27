Error at NYS Department of Labor sends personal info to wrong people

Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple New Yorkers who have filed for unemployment insurance say the New York State Department of Labor mailed them paperwork that included their personal information and the personal information of others including work information, address, and social security numbers.

Officials from the Department of Labor say they know of of approximately two dozen individuals who have been impacted.

News 8 has spoken with four New Yorkers who say they’ve received someone else’s personal information, but others are reporting similar experiences on a NYS Facebook unemployment group.

BREAKING: Multiple New Yorkers who have filed for unemployment insurance say the department of labor mailed them paperwork that included their personal information and the personal information of others including work information, address, and social security numbers. @News_8 — Sabrina Maggiore (@sabri_maggiore) April 27, 2020

In a statement Monday, Department of Labor officials said in part:

“A small group of individuals received an errant sheet of paper in a recent mailing due to a mechanical issue with a mail sorting machine — we have been in touch with everyone we know who has been impacted, to provide them with the correct information on their claim and will offer these individuals one year of free credit and identity theft monitoring services.”

The statement went on to say this was the result of a “limited mechanical issue, while being sorted in a mail sorting machine, two pieces of paper stuck together.”

Officials say this error was not caused intentionally or by a malicious actor.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.