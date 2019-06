Albany, NY (WROC) – New York State lawmakers in the Assembly passed “Erin’s Law” Thursday night.

The bill, which passed in the Senate earlier this month, is designed to prevent child abuse. It would mandate schools to teach children about the signs of abuse.

It would also require the education commissioner to make recommendations to the Board of Regents when it comes to instruction on child sex abuse and exploitation.

The bill now heads to the governor’s desk.