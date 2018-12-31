Erie Canal housing stalled

Canalside Properties continues to face opposition to a proposed apartment complex on the Erie Canal.

The company proposed a two story, 150 apartment building in 2012 that would be located on Monroe Avenue. Since then critics have said the complex is too big for the village but, the town board approved the permits needed to proceed.

Thursday, a judge ruled that the permits were illegal, since the board did not hold public meetings regarding the project.

The developer will now need to start the permit process all over.