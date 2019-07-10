ER superintendent resigns after being put on leave

Mark Linton, the East Rochester superintendent who was placed on administrative leave two months ago for unknown reasons, offered his resignation to the school board Tuesday night.

Dr. Linton had served the district since 2015.

Richard Stutzman, who has worked in the East Rochester Union Free School District before, has been acting superintendent since May.

Stutzman said the district will release a statement Wednesday morning.

Reached for comment Tuesday night, Linton said, “I’m so appreciative to the community of East Rochester and I enjoyed my four years as superintendent.”