ER superintendent resigns after being put on leave

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dr mark linton_1557163737453.jpg.jpg

Mark Linton, the East Rochester superintendent who was placed on administrative leave two months ago for unknown reasons, offered his resignation to the school board Tuesday night.

Dr. Linton had served the district since 2015.

Richard Stutzman, who has worked in the East Rochester Union Free School District before, has been acting superintendent since May.

Stutzman said the district will release a statement Wednesday morning.

Reached for comment Tuesday night, Linton said, “I’m so appreciative to the community of East Rochester and I enjoyed my four years as superintendent.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss