Enjoy the best comfort food in ROC Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Come enjoy classic American comfort food at this year's Dish It Out to benefit the local chapter of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Dish It Out will be held Saturday, November 10 at the Floreano Riverside Convention Center in Rochester.

NCMEC/NY Executive Director Ed Suk and Chef Stephen Kingston of the Mount Morris CTE Center discussed what to expect that evening, along with the Chef's students Tyler Arrant of Livonia and Mackenzie Wheeler of Perry. Fellow students Anthony Uveino of Keshequa and Elijah Dodson of Warsaw cooked up a preview of what Chef Kingston's team will prepare that night.

"it's an absolutely amazing," said Suk. "We've got about 500 attendees this year. We've got 16 wonderfully talented Executive Chefs, paired with 16 fantastic celebrities. We're really being able to provide phenomenal cuisine for our Greater Rochester community, and a wonderful, fun evening. We've got about 400 silent auction items, some great live auction items, and a night of incredible food to just dazzle your palate!"

Chef Kingston and his team of students are planning an amazing meatloaf dish. "We're using locally raised beef from a farm in Lima called Seven Bridges," he said. "We're taking out some mushroom gravy. We've made a veal demi-glace, with porcini mushrooms. We'll be using French beans and sweet potatoes, and we'll add a little, crispy shallot."

For the students, this is a terrific opportunity to put their culinary skills to good use. "It's a phenomenal experience," said Arrant. "Personally, I have been in a couple other events -- called 'Care Brunch' and 'Feed the Need' -- last year. They were both wonderful events, but this one really brings it to a whole other class. It was a very opportune moment. I decided to seize the moment and help out a good cause."

Wheeler added, "It's definitely very exciting, I would say. I love using the skills that Chef Kingston has taught us in the kitchen, and putting them together on one plate for everyone to see and judge. I like knowing that all of our work is going to a good cause."

All of the great food and fun supports NCMEC's important mission of preventing child victimization. "This is one of our key fundraisers," noted Suk. "It'll be a wonderful evening, but the best part is that all of the funds that are raised that evening we'll stay right here in the Greater Rochester community. They enable us to provide all of our programs absolutely free of charge."

For your tickets and more information and the chefs and menu for the evening, visit DishItOut.org.