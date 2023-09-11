GENESEO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new festival is coming to New York State full of fall foliage, live music and whiskey.

The first-ever Hoochenanny Whiskey Festival, an event uniting New York’s whiskey distilleries, is coming to the Village of Geneseo in October.

Hoochenanny’s tagline “Cultivate the Uncommon” was an idea that Tommy Brunett, CEO and co-founder of Iron Smoke Distillery, came up with.

“Bringing the Rickhouse Rendezvous to life at Hoochenanny is a dream come true. This celebration of the unconventional, where the art of whiskey-making meets the thrill of discovery, is an opportunity for fans to explore the unparalleled flavors of New York’s finest spirits, learn from the masters and immerse themselves in the rich heritage of craft liquor.”

The festival will take place on Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Geneseo Village Park located at the intersection of Main Street and 20A.

Through a partnership with the New York State Distillers Guild (NYSDG), the guild fortifies the festival’s commitment to showcasing the state’s finest spirits and dedicated artisans.

The festival will feature the following guild members:

1911 Established

Black Button Distilling

Finger Lakes Distilling

Hudson Whiskey

Lock 1 Distilling Company

Old Scotland Road Distillery

Southern Tier Distilling Co.

Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery

The Better Man Distilling Co.

New Scotland Spirits

At the event, The Rickhouse Rendezvous, “a one-of-a-kind educational whiskey tasting experience” will feature fan-favorite brands from across the state, including Iron Smoke Distillery,

Cooperstown Distillery and Great Jones Distilling, according to Brunett.

At the Rickhouse Rendezvous, fans will discover the Mixology Bar, complete with artisanal beverages not found elsewhere at the festival. Fireside chat programming will allow enthusiasts to enjoy panel-style education sessions geared towards consumers and connoisseurs.

Fee Brothers will also lead a discussion on post-Prohibition brand evolution and Vendome Copper will showcase the “unsung heroes” of whiskey distilling, while the NYSDG discusses the history of whiskey in New York.

“The Distillers Guild is excited to bring a piece of our craft to this unforgettable event. With New York having the highest concentration of distilleries for any state east of the Mississippi, this is the perfect opportunity for consumers to immerse themselves in craft culture,” said Brian

Facquet, president of the NYSDG.

There will also be a VIP “Best of New York” sip and stroll event at the Wadsworth Homestead overlooking the scenic Genesee River Valley from 6-11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

On Saturday, from 12-10 p.m., guests will be treated to a day of live music, including headliner The Struts, and immersive experience that “cultivates the uncommon.”

Courtesy of Hoochenanny Whiskey Festival.

Attendees must be 21 and over to consume alcohol at the festival, including tastings.

Tickets are available online, ranging in price from $29.99-$350.