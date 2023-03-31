ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new wave of electric cars and heat pumps in homes could be straining the power grid due to the increase in electricity usage.

As we continue to venture into the era of clean energy, Eric Hittinger, Associate Professor of Public Policy at RIT, says that we should expect to see an increase in electricity system demand, which means more clean energy infrastructure being built in local communities.

“In the less dense areas, rural areas around the city you can expect to see new wind farms, new solar farms going up occasionally, and power lines running from those farms connecting into the existing electricity system,” Hittinger says.

Hittinger says that if you want to use a lot of wind and solar you also have to figure out a way to store that power for later, or to find some other resource to fill in the gaps.

New York State for example already uses hydropower as a really effective form of energy storage.

“In the world of electricity systems people sometimes refer to energy storage as the holy grail of clean energy,” Hittinger says.

“Upstate New York is the cleanest electricity grid in the United States, so we are already about 80-90% decarbonized mostly due to hydro power and nuclear, so we’re trying to work out the last 10-20%, makes it easier to work out..”

The more we can increase our energy storage capabilities, the less strain there will be on the power grid, but the higher demand will also mean higher short term electricity costs.

“Most forecasts have suggested that we’re facing higher electricity costs anyway whether you decarbonize, whether you adopt electric cars, because our electricity infrastructure is now getting pretty old… but at some point, we have to rebuild everything and invest in new infrastructure,” Hittinger says.

While this will result in higher costs upfront, Hittinger says this investment will pay off in the end as we continue to learn how to effectively use and store this clean energy in the coming years.

Hittinger says, “the trickier question with electric vehicles isn’t how much electricity they want to use, but when they want to use that electricity. If you can charge at night when other types of electric demand is lower, it makes it easier to charge those cars. Or, if you have a lot of solar power such as in California, you want people to charge their cars at noon when you have all this extra solar power on the grid, so coordinating the demand is just as important of a question than the total amount of demand.”

What else can stress out the power grid? Warmer weather means transmission lines have trouble carrying as much power, which is tricky for peak demand during the summer due to the air conditioning load. However, the upgrades they expect to meet with clean energy will make the power grid more resilient to extreme weather events in the future.

The additional benefits come with savings on driving, specifically for consumers with lower gas use. Heat pumps in homes will drive the annual cost for heating down even lower than with natural gas.

Hittinger says that even though upfront costs will be higher, it’s expected to pay itself off in the end.