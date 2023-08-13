ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This warm Sunday provided a great backdrop for one organization to celebrate a fundraising achievement with a picnic.

Endless Highway provides equipment to those who use mobility devices to enhance their participation in inclusive sports.

The program is now on track to fulfill the most equipment requests in a single year. Organizers at the accessible Basil Marella Park say they couldn’t reach their goals without community support.

The operations director for Endless Highway, Caralie Fennessy, says “People with disabilities should be able to access any level of sports whether you’re just trying it, whether you want to be the next paralympic champion — You should have the ability to get those resources that you need.”

There was free Dinosaur BBQ catering, Kona Ice treats, adapted yard game competitions, live music, and more at the event to celebrate the fundraising accomplishment.

This is the seventh year of the program, supporting a range of activities from basketball to dance programs. More details and info on how to get involved can be found on the Endless Highway website.