End22 Hike to raise awareness of veteran suicides

Posted: May 18, 2019 03:04 PM EDT

Updated: May 18, 2019 03:04 PM EDT

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A hike took place in Canandaigua to raise awareness of veteran suicides with an event called END22 Hike along the Ontario County Pathway. The event was was hosted by the EquiCenter and Marine Corps veteran Brett Avery. 

The END22 Hike got its name due to the fact that 22 veteran/ military personnel commit suicide every day. 

The event was free and funds raised were donated to benefit the EquiCenter's Mission Mustang program. 

