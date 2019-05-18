End22 Hike to raise awareness of veteran suicides
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A hike took place in Canandaigua to raise awareness of veteran suicides with an event called END22 Hike along the Ontario County Pathway. The event was was hosted by the EquiCenter and Marine Corps veteran Brett Avery.
The END22 Hike got its name due to the fact that 22 veteran/ military personnel commit suicide every day.
The event was free and funds raised were donated to benefit the EquiCenter's Mission Mustang program.
To make a donation click here.
More Stories
-
Surrounded by his friends, family, and the staff at the Wedgewood…
-
The Strong National Museum of Play and Sesame Workshop teamed…
-
A man from Rochester was hospitalized after having been stabbed in…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-