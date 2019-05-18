End22 Hike to raise awareness of veteran suicides Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A hike took place in Canandaigua to raise awareness of veteran suicides with an event called END22 Hike along the Ontario County Pathway. The event was was hosted by the EquiCenter and Marine Corps veteran Brett Avery.

The END22 Hike got its name due to the fact that 22 veteran/ military personnel commit suicide every day.

The event was free and funds raised were donated to benefit the EquiCenter's Mission Mustang program.

