End of year overdose numbers down in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The number of reported overdoses in Monroe County is down.

As of Tuesday, for the month of December, there were 66 reported overdoses — 11 of which were fatal.

For the year, 835 were reported — 127, fatal.

That’s down from this time last year where there were over 1,000 reported overdoses. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said education provided by its task force may be helping keep the numbers down.

“The education part that we build, here on the task force that we do in health classes at the high school, I just did grand rounds with Dr. Mendoza at Rochester General Hospital.” Monroe County Sheriff Deputy Michael Favata said.

“So what we did was, I brought pictures in and showed them fatal overdoses. This is what the room looks like, here’s where the body was, here’s all the injections sites, and show how quickly this happens. They were amazed.”

Favata said the task force will meet in a week to discuss how the new bail reform laws that take place today will effect 2020’s numbers.