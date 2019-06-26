End of the ride: Carousel dismantled at former Irondequoit Mall

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — While plans are in progress to redevelop the site, not much remains at the former Irondequoit Mall — now dubbed Skyview on the Ridge — but one of the last remaining relics of yesteryear was dismantled Wednesday.

The two-story carousel, which stood in the former mall’s food court, was taken apart and is being prepared for shipment to its new home in China.

The carousel was purchased by a collector that had been searching for two years for the specific item that experts say is one of a kind.

“It’s custom painted with an Iroquois theme to complement where it’s located,” said Rick Sky, Collector Concierge International. “It’s one of the fanciest carousels in the world.”

The carousel was sold for more than $200,000 and will take a few weeks to get to its next destination.

It’s out with the old and in with the new for the former mall. Back in February, the Irondequoit Town Planning Board was given the go-ahead to upgrade the exteriors for Skyview on the Ridge. On the interior, plans call for a business center, health care facility, and a community center.

Irondequoit residents will have a chance to discuss what the future holds for the site at a public meetings held on July 10 and July 25 at 7 p.m.