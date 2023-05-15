ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — EMS workers in our area were honored Monday for their work in their communities.

The Monroe-Livingston Regional EMS Council recognized the workers for their unique contributions and the achievements they’ve made in their field.

One organizer says these awards are just one way to show appreciation for EMS workers. Another way is just around the corner.

“I think it would be nice for everyone in their communities —EMS week is starting on Sunday— and go out and stop by your EMS agency, thank those that make a difference in everyone’s lives everyday,” said Syed Ahmed Mustafa

EMS week kicks off Sunday, May 21 and runs through May 27.