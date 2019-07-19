Employees at Chester Cab Pizza battling extreme heat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Temperatures are rising outside making it unbearable for some. But imagine being at work with pizza ovens where they are turning up the heat.

“It’s brutal. Every chance we have we’re running to the walk-in cooler pretending we’re looking for something in the walk-in cooler,” said Dess Ivanov, owner of Chester Cab Pizza.

Employees at the pizza shop are busier than ever because of the climbing temperatures. Instead of turning on their ovens people are ordering pizza. According to Ivanov, people just do not want to come out of their homes. They want to stay in their air conditioning.

Even with ceiling fans, window fans, and floor fans Ivanov says the shop can reach 120 degrees.

“We’re going through a lot of water. Our employees drink four, five, six, seven bottles of water a shift,” said Ivanov.

And when things get too hot to handle?

Ivanov says he just start thinking about shoveling snow and the winter weather. “It kinds of puts it into perspective,” said Ivanov.