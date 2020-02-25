Empire State Development announces new plant, jobs coming to Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of new jobs are coming to Monroe County with a new development at the Eastman Business Park.

A bio-performance company will build a pilot plant at the Eastman Business Park. The new project with GreenLight Biosciences will bring 30 new jobs to the area and will cost over $16 million to implement.

The pilot plant will enable GreenLight to bring GreenWorX — a cell-free biomanufacturing process, to produce low-cost, high quality RNA. RNA is a natural molecule found in all living organisms that facilitates virtually every biological process of life.

“We are disrupting the industry by bringing nature and technology together to develop sustainable, precise biocontrol solutions, and it’s critical that we continue to build a workforce that can carry these innovations forward,” Chief Operating Officer at GreenLight Biosciences Carole Cobb said.

“Eastman Business Park is particularly attractive to us because of the access to talented scientists and manufacturing experts in the Rochester area as well as the extensive infrastructure and capabilities of EBP.”

The addition will help farmers grow food in a way that is natural and safe by targeting specific pests without harming other species or the environment.

Officials expect the project to be completed by the end of this year.