Driver hospitalized after Empire Boulevard crash

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized Thursday after a crash on Empire Boulevard in Penfield.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 41-year-old man was driving eastbound on Empire Boulevard with a 15-year-old passenger around 5:00 p.m. when a westbound vehicle attempted to turn left onto Plank Road.

The two vehicles collided, and the eastbound vehicle flipped and landed on its roof. Investigators say the 20-year-old driver of the turning vehicle suffered minor injuries. The 41-year-old was hospitalized with a broken arm, while the 15 year old passenger complained of leg pain.

The accident is still under investigation and names will not be released at this time.

According to the Monroe county Sheriff’s Office, traffic has reopened on Empire Boulevard.

