Emergency order allows Rochester police to close businesses ‘associated with violence’

ROCHSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An emergency order issued Thursday by Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren allows the Rochester Police Department to close businesses if a shooting happens there, under certain conditions.

The “Emergency Order Regarding Local Businesses Associated with Violence in our Community” gives the police chief the power to close any commercial building “where a shooting has occurred in the prior 30 days,” as long as the property has also accrued 12 nuisance points over the past 6 months or 18 nuisance points over the past 12 months.

“I don’t take this action lightly,” Warren said in a statement issued along with the proclamation Thursday afternoon. “However, Chief Smith has asked for this ability to ensure that he and our police officers can do all they can to keep our city safe.”

The order as issued will be in effect through December 12, at which point it may be renewed. December 12 marks 30 days after a state of emergency declaration was issued to address rising violence in the city.

Read the emergency order