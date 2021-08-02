Emergency crews on scene of serious motorcycle crash in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of Calkins Road is closed Monday afternoon as police investigate a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle and another vehicle crashed on Calkins Road at Down Street around 1:45 p.m. Both drivers were hospitalized, the motorcyclist with serious injuries.

All traffic along Calkins between Farnsworth Road and Zornow Road will be rerouted until the investigation is complete and the scene is cleared.

Police have not shared any information about the cause of the crash.

