ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was rescued from a second floor window during a fire on Lake Avenue Monday evening.

It began around 7:00 p.m. in the second floor of the building housing the Nepali Food Market & Restaurant on the corner of Lake Avenue and Cliff Street in the city.

According to firefighters, those arriving at the scene saw heavy smoke pouring out of the front of the building, and heavy flames in the back. A male hanging out of a second floor window was rescued by firefighters.

First responders called for more help due to the size of the building, and the nature of the scene.

“The reason we went to a second and third alarm is because of the size of the building,” said Lt. Jeffrey Simpson with the Rochester Fire Department. “They were making rescues out the front window, so that’s all manpower intensive. We have to go through we have to search every apartment, we have to do a primary we have to do a secondary search of it. There was heavy fire coming out of the back of the building, so that’s a couple companies right there to get in there, search, knock the fire down, put the fire out, open it up, check for extensions, so because of the size of the building it’s very manpower intensive and we just wanted to make sure there was nobody else in the building.”

One person was hospitalized for evaluation. All four apartments on the second floor were deemed unlivable. The restaurant and market on the first floor was closed at the time.

